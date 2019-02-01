 Developer breaks ground on first of at least 5 high-rises near Ala Moana
  • Friday, February 1, 2019
  • 69°

Developer breaks ground on first of at least 5 high-rises near Ala Moana

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 1, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 1, 2019 at 12:55 am
Construction on the first of at least five condominium towers in the Ala Moana area kicked off Thursday with rain and a blessing from Hawaiian musician and priest Aaron Mahi. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up