 Charlotte Russe chain files for bankruptcy
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 72°

Charlotte Russe chain files for bankruptcy

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 5, 2019 12:05 am 
Women’s apparel retailer Charlotte Russe announced Monday that it filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy the day before and intends to close about 94 of its stores while continuing to pursue a sale of its business and assets. Read More

