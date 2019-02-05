 Tiger shark bites man at Hanalei Bay
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 72°

Tiger shark bites man at Hanalei Bay

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 5, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 4, 2019 at 10:31 pm
Ocean Safety officials Monday closed Hanalei Bay to swimmers until further notice after a large tiger shark bit a Kauai surfer’s leg Monday afternoon, according to Kauai County officials. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up