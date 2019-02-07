 Advocates press for tax on real estate trusts
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 72°

Advocates press for tax on real estate trusts

By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 7, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 7, 2019 at 12:21 am
Community advocates for affordable housing and education squared off against the real estate trusts that own some of the most lucrative commercial properties in Hawaii on Wednesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up