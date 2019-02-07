 Former broadcaster John Noland caused own death, defendant says
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 72°

Former broadcaster John Noland caused own death, defendant says

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 7, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 6, 2019 at 11:33 pm
The homeless man accused of recklessly killing John Noland told a state jury the longtime Hawaii sports broadcaster fell backward while trying to take his backpack. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up