 Oahu home, condo prices, sales all declined in January for first time since 2010
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 72°

Oahu home, condo prices, sales all declined in January for first time since 2010

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 7, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 7, 2019 at 12:22 am
Sluggishness in Oahu’s housing market last year carried over into 2019 and broadened a bit, according to data released Wednesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up