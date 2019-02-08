 Court sides with Airbnb; state to appeal
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
  • 71°

Court sides with Airbnb; state to appeal

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 8, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 7, 2019 at 9:54 pm
Hawaii’s Department of Taxation plans to appeal a Honolulu judge’s ruling Thursday that denied the state’s attempt to subpoena rental records from online vacation rental booking site Airbnb. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up