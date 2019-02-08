 Kalani routs Waiakea in D-I girls basketball quarterfinals
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
  • 71°

Kalani routs Waiakea in D-I girls basketball quarterfinals

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 8, 2019 12:05 am 
Adversity arrives in all shapes and forms, but the Lady Falcons of Kalani keep soaring higher. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up