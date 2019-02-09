 Editorial: Few choices with Aloha Stadium
  • Saturday, February 9, 2019
  • 72°

Editorial: Few choices with Aloha Stadium

Posted on February 9, 2019 12:05 am 
The Legislature faces difficult choices: Spend money on an old, outdated stadium. Build a new stadium somewhere. Do nothing. The third option has already been tried, and the results speak for themselves. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up