 Maui home, condominium prices ticked up in January
  • Saturday, February 9, 2019
  • 72°

Maui home, condominium prices ticked up in January

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 9, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 8, 2019 at 10:14 pm
A piece of Maui’s housing market slumped in January, but median prices for homes sold last month were up modestly, according to industry data. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up