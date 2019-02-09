 State Senate panel defers decision on aquarium bill
  • Saturday, February 9, 2019
  • 72°

State Senate panel defers decision on aquarium bill

By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 9, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 8, 2019 at 10:09 pm
A Senate panel Friday deferred a decision on whether to advance a controversial bill that would shut down the commercial collection of aquarium fish in Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up