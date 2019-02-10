 Retired Maui police captain receives settlement
  • Sunday, February 10, 2019
  • 64°

Retired Maui police captain receives settlement

By Star-Advertiser staff and wire services
Posted on February 10, 2019 12:05 am 
Maui officials have agreed to pay $350,000 to a retired police captain who claimed in a federal lawsuit she was passed over for a promotion due to sex discrimination. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up