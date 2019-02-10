 Punahou captures boys soccer title in overtime against ‘Iolani
  • Sunday, February 10, 2019
  • 64°

Punahou captures boys soccer title in overtime against ‘Iolani

By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 10, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 10, 2019 at 1:13 am
Max Moonier scored seven minutes into overtime to lift Punahou over ‘Iolani 1-0 in the Division I final of The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships on Saturday night. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up