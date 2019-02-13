 Hawaii attorney general petitions for Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro’s suspension
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Hawaii attorney general petitions for Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro’s suspension

By Dan Nakaso and Gordon Y.K. Pang dnakaso@staradvertiser.com gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 13, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 13, 2019 at 1:10 am
Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors on Tuesday asked the Hawaii Supreme Court to immediately suspend Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, who is a target of a federal investigation. Read More

