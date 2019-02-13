 Silverswords men’s hoops returns to Top 25
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 13, 2019 12:05 am 
After dropping out of last week’s rankings, the Chaminade men’s basketball team returned to the NABC Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, re-entering the poll at No. 22 on Tuesday. Read More

