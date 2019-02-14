 Argosy Hawaii students told to get transcripts, records
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
  • 65°

Argosy Hawaii students told to get transcripts, records

By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 14, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 13, 2019 at 10:44 pm
The state is urging current and former students of Argosy University-Hawaii to obtain their academic and financial records from the school as soon as possible in case it shuts down suddenly. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up