 Bill would abolish bus fare program for low income
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
  • 68°

Bill would abolish bus fare program for low income

By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 14, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 13, 2019 at 10:38 pm
The Honolulu City Council is considering eliminating a reduced bus fare program for “extremely low-income” riders. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up