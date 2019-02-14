 Southwest Airlines mulls Las Vegas-Hawaii flight
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
  • 65°

Southwest Airlines mulls Las Vegas-Hawaii flight

Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Posted on February 14, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 13, 2019 at 10:23 pm
The chief executive of Southwest Airlines says the Dallas-based carrier is considering adding nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up