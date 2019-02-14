 ‘Soundshop’ music program features hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
  • 73°

‘Soundshop’ music program features hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 14, 2019 5:05 pm  Updated on  February 14, 2019 at 5:34 pm
Critically acclaimed hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces comes to the Doris Duke Theatre on Friday, during an exciting week in Honolulu, with Pow! Wow! Hawaii in full swing. Read More

