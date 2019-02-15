Cincinnati Bell loses $30M despite Hawaii revenue

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 15, 2019 12:05 am
Updated on February 14, 2019 at 9:57 pm
Hawaiian Telcom provided a big boost to parent Cincinnati Bell’s revenue, but the Ohio company reported Thursday it lost $30 million in the fourth quarter and $69.8 million for the year as the result of transaction and integration costs and interest expenses incurred in financing the acquisitions of Hawaiian Telcom and data storage and cloud services provider Onx Enterprise Solutions.
Read More