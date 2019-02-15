 Man gets 20 years for attempt to kill rival
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
  • 67°

Man gets 20 years for attempt to kill rival

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 15, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 14, 2019 at 10:03 pm
Edrei “EJ” Arreola, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for attempting to execute a romantic rival April 18. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up