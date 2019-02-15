 Saint Francis School to close
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
  • 67°

Saint Francis School to close

By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 15, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 14, 2019 at 10:19 pm
Saint Francis School in Manoa will shut down completely after graduation in May, unable to overcome its debt, nearly a century after it was founded. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up