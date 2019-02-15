 Gasman goes big in everything he does
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
  • 67°

Gasman goes big in everything he does

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 15, 2019 12:05 am 
Confidence comes in many shapes and sizes. This one wears size 15 shoes that are connected to a 6-foot-10 frame. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up