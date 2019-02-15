 Chaminade wins; second game postponed
  Friday, February 15, 2019
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 15, 2019 12:05 am 
Madelyn Stockslager pitched a four-hitter and Kiana Ulufale homered as the Chaminade softball team beat Pacific University 2-1 on Thursday at Central Oahu Regional Park. Read More

