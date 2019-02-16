 Alien pest killing native naio trees on Oahu
  • Saturday, February 16, 2019
  • 67°

Alien pest killing native naio trees on Oahu

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 16, 2019 12:05 am 
State and federal officials are looking for help in their campaign to stop the spread of an invasive insect that is killing a native tree species on Oahu known as the naio. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up