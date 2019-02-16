UH Baseball: Hawaii vs. Portland doubleheader

Hawaii pitcher Aaron Davenport throws the ball during the first double header game against the Portland Pilots on Saturday.
Hawaii catcher Dallas Duarte (8) gets caught in the hotbox and is tagged out.
Hawaii pitcher Aaron Davenport (24) goes to cover home plate as Portland infielder Matt Kelly (20) slides in for a run.
Portland outfielder Cody Hawken (16) steals second base as Hawaii infielder Maaki Yamazaki (2) catches the ball.
Hawaii infielder Maaki Yamazaki (2) throws to first baseman Alex Baeza (10) for an out against the Portland Pilots.
Hawaii catcher Dallas Duarte (8) throws to first baseman Alex Baeza (10) for an out.
Hawaii infielder Ethan Lopez (9) grabs his side after getting hit from a pitch by Portland pitcher Nate Packard (12).
Portland catcher Hunter Montgomery (25) is congratulated at home plate by outfielder Travis Turney (6) after a two run home run.
Hawaii infielder Maaki Yamazaki (2) throws out Portland outfielder Travis Turney (6).
Hawaii outfielder Adam Fogel (18) swings for a home run.
Hawaii outfielder Adam Fogel (18) kisses his hand before gesturing it to the heavens after he hit a home run.
-
Hawaii infielder Ethan Lopez (9) makes a base hit.