 Bills to boost Kakaako’s tower height limit are cut down
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 19, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 18, 2019 at 10:18 pm
The height limit for new buildings in Kakaako appears to be safe from a dramatic increase proposed in the Legislature, after three committees deferred action on a pair of bills. Read More

