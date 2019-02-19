 Man charged in hit-and-run death in Wahiawa to appear in court
Man charged in hit-and-run death in Wahiawa to appear in court

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 19, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 19, 2019 at 12:38 am
A 35-year-old convicted felon is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court today after he was accused of killing a 37-year-old woman in a 2018 deadly hit-and-run crash in Wahiawa. Read More

