 Deputy shot man at state Capitol during struggle, official says
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
  • 66°

Deputy shot man at state Capitol during struggle, official says

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 20, 2019 12:05 am 
The fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy Monday night of a 28-year-old man at the state Capitol was the second in the area in the last four months. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up