 Ige appoints Leo Asuncion to PUC
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
  • 66°

Ige appoints Leo Asuncion to PUC

Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Posted on February 20, 2019 12:05 am 
Gov. David Ige has appointed Leo Asuncion, a planning program administrator for the state’s Office of Planning, to the Public Utilities Commission. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up