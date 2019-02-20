 Kokua Line: License limits not intended solely for senior-citizen drivers
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
  • 66°

Kokua Line: License limits not intended solely for senior-citizen drivers

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 20, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 19, 2019 at 10:37 pm
Question: Does the DMV in Hawaii have a program for senior citizens who fall slightly below vision requirements? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up