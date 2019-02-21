 Course host Junior Golf Day on March 16
  • Thursday, February 21, 2019
Course host Junior Golf Day on March 16

Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 21, 2019 12:05 am 
Fifteen courses on four islands will take part in Hawaii Junior Golf Day on March 16. The annual event is put on by the Aloha Section PGA and Hawaii State Junior Golf Association. Read More

