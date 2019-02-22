 Workers’ commute is worst blow of Pali shutdown, Kailua merchants say
  • Friday, February 22, 2019
  • 73°

Workers’ commute is worst blow of Pali shutdown, Kailua merchants say

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 22, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 21, 2019 at 10:33 pm
The closure of Pali Highway due to multiple landslides is affecting foot traffic for some Kailua businesses, but mostly it’s an inconvenience for those who live and work in the area. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up