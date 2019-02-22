 Seabury rallies to defeat Kaiser in D-II
  • Friday, February 22, 2019
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 22, 2019 12:05 am 
Kama Konohia scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup with 6:06 left that gave Seabury Hall its first lead of the game, and the Spartans held on to defeat Kaiser 42-39 at Kalani. Read More

