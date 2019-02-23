 Hawaii’s Jeremy Wu-Yelland silences visiting Iowa
  • Saturday, February 23, 2019
  • 73°

Hawaii’s Jeremy Wu-Yelland silences visiting Iowa

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 23, 2019 12:05 am 
In a pitching performance that was wild and beguiled, Jeremy Wu-Yelland did not allow a hit in five innings to vault the Hawaii baseball team to a 7-1 victory over Iowa at Les Murakami Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up