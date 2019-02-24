 David Shapiro: Our birdbrains of Alcatraz fill up federal court docket
  • Sunday, February 24, 2019
  • 72°

David Shapiro: Our birdbrains of Alcatraz fill up federal court docket

By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 24, 2019 12:05 am 
It’s the last Sunday in February and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused: Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up