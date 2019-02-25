 Lopez powers Wahine softball in win
  • Monday, February 25, 2019
  • 71°

Lopez powers Wahine softball in win

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 25, 2019 12:05 am 
Senior third baseman Nicole Lopez hit two two-run home runs as the University of Hawaii softball team defeated Canisius 7-2 on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up