 Local Moco: Yakisoba (Fried Noodles)
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
  • 78°

Local Moco: Yakisoba (Fried Noodles)

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 26, 2019 4:05 pm  Updated on  February 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm
Tasty yakisoba has transended Okinawa’s shores and become a local favorite. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up