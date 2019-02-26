 Shiro’s Saimin menu showcases late owner’s personality
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
  • 78°

Shiro’s Saimin menu showcases late owner’s personality

By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 26, 2019 4:05 pm  Updated on  February 26, 2019 at 4:28 pm
If you’ve never been to Shiro’s Saimin Haven, it might take at least 15 minutes to read through the menu and the homey descriptions written by late owner Shiro Matsuo. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up