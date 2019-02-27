 Accused hit-and-run driver asks judge for deferment
  • Wednesday, February 27, 2019
  • 70°

Accused hit-and-run driver asks judge for deferment

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 27, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 26, 2019 at 10:36 pm
The accused driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a moped rider pleaded no contest Tuesday in state court to negligent homicide and fleeing the scene of the crash. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up