 Chaminade rises to No. 5 in West region
  • Thursday, February 28, 2019
  • 68°

Chaminade rises to No. 5 in West region

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 28, 2019 12:05 am 
The Chaminade men’s basketball team jumped two spots to No. 5 in the latest West Region rankings released Wednesday by the NCAA. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up