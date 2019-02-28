 Rams could face Cowboys in Aloha Stadium exhibition game
  • Thursday, February 28, 2019
  • 68°

Rams could face Cowboys in Aloha Stadium exhibition game

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 28, 2019 12:05 am 
Driving by Aloha Stadium on vacation a couple of summers ago Kevin Demoff remembers thinking, “how (cool) it would be for the Los Angeles Rams to be playing there.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up