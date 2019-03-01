 Kakaako affordable rentals seek tenants
  • Friday, March 1, 2019
  • 68°

Kakaako affordable rentals seek tenants

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 1, 2019 12:05 am 
Residents with low incomes have a short window that starts today to apply for affordable housing in a new midrise rental apartment building in Kakaako. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up