 Kokua Line: State IDs can now be renewed at 4 Oahu satellite city halls
  • Friday, March 1, 2019
  • 68°

Kokua Line: State IDs can now be renewed at 4 Oahu satellite city halls

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 1, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 28, 2019 at 9:56 pm
Question: Auwe! It’s humbug to go to the DMV to renew the state ID. Why can’t we go to the satellite city hall like with the driver’s license? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up