 Volcanic Ash: We can’t fix Honolulu rail by denying its obvious ills
  • Sunday, March 3, 2019
  • 71°

Volcanic Ash: We can’t fix Honolulu rail by denying its obvious ills

By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 3, 2019 12:05 am 
The federal criminal investigation of Honolulu rail has put on painful display the defining flaw that’s driven this $9.2 billion fiasco: denial of reality. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up