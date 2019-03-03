 Chaminade men’s basketball team beats Hilo at buzzer
  • Sunday, March 3, 2019
  • 71°

Chaminade men’s basketball team beats Hilo at buzzer

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 3, 2019 12:05 am 
Chaminade defeated Hawaii Hilo 82-80 in the PacWest men’s basketball regular-season finale. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up