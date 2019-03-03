 UH men’s basketball team falls short on senior night
  • Sunday, March 3, 2019
  • 71°

UH men’s basketball team falls short on senior night

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 3, 2019 12:05 am 
Cal State Northridge’s shortest player made for a long senior night for the University of Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up