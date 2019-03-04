 Kokua Line: H Mart needs permission for Kakaako food complex
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
  • 71°

Kokua Line: H Mart needs permission for Kakaako food complex

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 4, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 3, 2019 at 9:55 pm
Question: Is H Mart still planning to open a location on Keawe Street in Kakaako? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up