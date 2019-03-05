 Trial postponed for Kealoha’s treatment
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2019
By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 5, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 4, 2019 at 9:58 pm
Former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha has gotten another trial delayed for medical reasons. This time it is to undergo treatment for an undisclosed cancer. Read More

