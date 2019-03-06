 Sharks softball wins doubleheader
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 6, 2019 12:05 am 
Hawaii Pacific swept a Pacific West Conference softball doubleheader by scores of 2-0 and 1-0 over Holy Names on Tuesday at Howard A. Okita Field in Kaneohe. Read More

